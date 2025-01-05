Saudi Arabia: Multiple visits to Rawdah in Madinah allowed annually, conditions apply

Madinah: Worshippers will be now allowed to visit Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, more than once throughout the year.

The update recently appeared on the Nusuk application saying that the, “From here you can repeat your visit to Rawdah throughout the year as long as you are close to the Prophet’s Mosque.”

It also said that permit is available every 20 minutes.

Photo: @theholymosques/X

This decision is, however, subject to conditions on the Nusuk.

Being in close proximity to the Prophet’s Mosque

Update the Nusuk app

Activate the GPS location feature on Nusuk during booking

Book via the instant track.

In December 2023, Saudi’s ministry of Haj and Umrah announced once a year permit availability for visiting Rawdah.

According to figures released by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque in October 2024, more than ten million worshippers performed prayers in Rawdah during the year 2024.

Around 57,923 tonnes of Zamzam water have been provided to visitors of the Prophet’s Mosque since the beginning of 2024.

Around 2.4 million worshippers have benefitted from a perfuming service at the Prophet’s Mosque during the year 2024.

After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Rawdah.