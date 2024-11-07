Over 57,000 tonnes of Zamzam water distributed at Prophet’s Mosque in 2024

Around 57,923 tonnes of Zamzam water have been provided to visitors of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, since the beginning of 2024.

In a latest report, the General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque noted that the Prophet’s Mosque received water via 3,348 advanced tankers to ensure safety and prevent contamination.

In addition, more than 23,000 samples of Zamzam water have been analyzed to verify safety and quality, adhering to the highest standards.

The report also revealed that more than 208 million drinking cups of water have been consumed at the mosque.

Photo: SPA

A specialized technical staff conducts daily examinations of over 80 samples using the latest equipment to guarantee the safety of Zamzam water.

These efforts align with the authority’s vision of providing top-quality services to visitors of the Two Holy Mosques and spreading guidance globally.

About Zamzam water

The Zamzam well is located in Makkah, 21 meters east of Kaaba. It has an ancient history dating back to thousands of years.

Being 30 meters deep, it holds a high spiritual value for Muslims who drink it, based on the hadiths of the Prophet saying that “Zamzam water is for what he drank.”

Zamzam water is of great value to Muslims and they usually drink it in the hope of overall wellbeing.