Over 2M benefit from perfuming service at Prophet’s Mosque in 2024 so far

Around 2.4 million worshippers have so far benefitted from a perfuming service at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, during the year 2024.

According to statistics released by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque on X, the use of luxury perfumes reached 9,039 liters, with 5,781 rounds of fumigation and perfuming, and 104 kilograms of incense used.

The service is part of the authority’s desire to improve the spiritual atmosphere in the Prophet’s Mosque while also providing distinguished services to “Guests of God”.

After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Rawdah.

More than 10 million worshippers have so far performed prayers in Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa at the Prophet’s Mosque during the year 2024.

In 2023, more than 280 million worshippers prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque.