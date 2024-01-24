Over 280M worshippers prayed at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah in 2023

The authority is committed to doubling its efforts and overcoming obstacles to provide the best possible services to viditors to the Prophet's Mosque.

Over 280M worshippers prayed at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah in 2023
Madinah

Riyadh: The Prophet’s Mosque in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Madinah city received 280 million male and female worshippers during the year 2023.

The best and comprehensive services, and the great efforts exerted by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque, and other entities, ensured that worshippers performed their rituals with ease and comfort.

Saudi Arabia allows visiting Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa in Madinah only once a year

The authority is committed to doubling its efforts and overcoming obstacles to provide the best possible services to visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

In December 2023, Saudi’s ministry of Haj and Umrah announced once a year permit availability for visiting Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa.

On Monday, January 8, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, said that the number of Umrah pilgrims coming from abroad during the year 2023 has achieved a historic record of 13.55 million.

Saudi Arabia anticipates 10 million foreign Muslims to participate in the current Umrah pilgrimage,

