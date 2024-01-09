Saudi Arabia hosts record 13.5 million Umrah pilgrims in 2023

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, has said that the number of Umrah pilgrims coming from abroad during the year 2023 has achieved a historic record of 13.55 million.

This came in a speech at the Haj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition, which began in Jeddah on Monday, January 8.

In his speech, Al-Rabiah said that the increase in the number of pilgrims is estimated at five million, or 58 percent, compared to 2019.

He pointed out that, “Previously, the largest number of Umrah pilgrims from outside the Kingdom was in 2019, estimated at 8.55 million and in 2023 the number surged to 13.55 million, thanks to the elaborate facilities and arrangements made by the Saudi government. This figure is the largest in the history of Umrah pilgrims from outside the Kingdom.”

فيديو | وزير الحج والعمرة د. توفيق الربيعة: رقم تاريخي.. ارتفاع أعداد المعتمرين إلى 13 مليون و550 ألف خلال 2023 بزيادة 5 ملايين عن عام 2019 #مؤتمر_ومعرض_خدمات_الحج_والعمرة#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/D8yKV2r7kf — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) January 8, 2024

In 2022, a total number of 24,715,307 pilgrims performed Umrah. Of the total number of Umrah pilgrims 9,517,829 performed once in 2022.

The total number of pilgrims from abroad who performed Umrah reached 8,372,429.