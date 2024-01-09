Saudi Arabia hosts record 13.5 million Umrah pilgrims in 2023

A total of 13.55 million pilgrims from abroad performed Umrah in 2023.

Sakina Fatima | Updated: 9th January 2024 6:11 pm IST
Saudi Arabia witnessed 'historic record' of Umrah pilgrims from abroad in 2023
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, has said that the number of Umrah pilgrims coming from abroad during the year 2023 has achieved a historic record of 13.55 million.

This came in a speech at the Haj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition, which began in Jeddah on Monday, January 8.

In his speech, Al-Rabiah said that the increase in the number of pilgrims is estimated at five million, or 58 percent, compared to 2019.

He pointed out that, “Previously, the largest number of Umrah pilgrims from outside the Kingdom was in 2019, estimated at 8.55 million and in 2023 the number surged to 13.55 million, thanks to the elaborate facilities and arrangements made by the Saudi government. This figure is the largest in the history of Umrah pilgrims from outside the Kingdom.”

In 2022, a total number of 24,715,307 pilgrims performed Umrah. Of the total number of Umrah pilgrims 9,517,829 performed once in 2022.

The total number of pilgrims from abroad who performed Umrah reached 8,372,429.

