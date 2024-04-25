Date announced for Telangana SSC exam results

Directorate of Government Examinations has already completed the evaluation of answer scripts.

Representational photo

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana SSC exam, which began last month and concluded in the first week of April, are all set to be released next week.

Speaking to media persons, Principal Secretary to the Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham said on Wednesday that the SSC exam results will be released on April 30.

The Directorate of Government Examinations has already completed the evaluation of answer scripts, and the processing of the results is underway.

Over 5 lakh students registered for the exams

For the SSC exams, 5,08,385 students registered themselves, which were conducted in 2,676 centers across Telangana.

For the smooth conduct of the examinations, 2,676 chief superintendents and 2,676 departmental officers, along with 30,000 invigilators, were deployed.

To monitor the examination and curb malpractices, 144 flying squad teams were also deployed.

From where to download Telangana SSC exam results

Once announced, the results can be downloaded from the portal of the Directorate of Government Examination (click here).

They can also be downloaded from the following websites:

