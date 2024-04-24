Hyderabad girl Ayesha emerges as one of Telangana inter toppers

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad girl, Ayesha Sultana, has emerged as one of the Telangana inter toppers. She scored 99 percent.

Out of 1000 marks in all subjects in the first and second years of intermediate, she scored 990.

How did the Hyderabad girl become one of Telangana inter toppers?

A student of St. Joseph’s Junior College in Hyderabad, Ayesha Sultana became one of the Telangana inter topper after scoring 100 percent marks in botany, zoology, and physics.

In chemistry, she scored 59 out of 60 marks in the first year, whereas in the second year, she scored 100 percent in the subject.

It was in the languages, English and Arabic, where she lost nine marks.

Telangana intermediate results

Today, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the much-awaited results for the first and second years of intermediate.

The pass percentage for the first year is reported at 60.01 percent, while for the second year, it stands at 64.19 percent. Notably, female students have outperformed their male counterparts in both the first and second year exams.

The incredible achievements of the Hyderabad girl Ayesha Sultana, one of the Telangana inter toppers, inspire all students.

According to officials, the Inter Advanced Supplementary Examinations will start from May 24 to June 1. The TSBIE has released the schedule to this extent. First year exams will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second year exams will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The examination fee for the supplementary examinations will be collected from April 25 to May 2 in the respective colleges. Fees for recounting and reverification also have to be paid online at the same time.