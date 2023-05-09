Hyderabad: Meet Iram, one of Telangana’s intermediate toppers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Tuesday announced the much-awaited inter 1st and 2nd year results on Tuesday. Among the toppers of the intermediate exam, Iram Meher Khaja Sahkeeluddin, a student of St. Joseph’s Junior College in Hyderabad’s Tolichowki branch, has made her mark by scoring 992 out of 1000 marks. This incredible achievement has made her one of Telangana’s intermediate toppers.

This is not the first time that Iram has shone in her academic career. Last year too, she became one of the toppers of Telangana’s intermediate exam by scoring 467 out of 470 marks.

Iram scored 100 percent marks in Mathematics IA, IIA, IB, IIB, Physics (first and second year) and Chemistry (first year).

Apart from her, another candidate from the same college, Fatima Zahra, a BiPC student, scored 434 out of 440 marks and became one of the toppers of Telangana’s intermediate first-year exam.

According to the official data released by TSBIE, a total of 948153 students appeared for the examination at 1473 centers. Out of these students, 482675 were of the first year and 465478 were of the second year.

A total of 297741 candidates cleared the first-year exam, whereas 295550 students were successful in the second-year exam.

The incredible achievements of Iram Meher and Fatima Zahra, Telangana’s intermediate toppers, are an inspiration to all students.