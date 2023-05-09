Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year results declared; girls outperform boys

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Tuesday released the much-awaited inter 1st and 2nd year results. According to the official data, a total of 948153 students appeared for the examination at 1473 centers. Out of these students, 482675 were of the first year and 465478 were of the second year.

A total of 297741 candidates cleared the first year exam whereas, 295550 students were successful in second year exam.

The results show that the girl students have outperformed boys yet again. As per the official announcement, 68.68 percent of girls have cleared the Inter 1st year results, while only 54.66 percent of boys could make it. Similarly, 71.57 percent of girls and 55.60 percent of boys cleared the Inter 2nd year results.

Steps to download Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year results

Students who have cleared the exams can download their results from the official websites.

To check their results, students can follow the below steps:

Visit the official website of TSBIE (click here). Click on the link that says “Telangana Inter 1st year results” or “Telangana Inter 2nd year results.” Enter the required details like the hall ticket number. Click on submit, and the results will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

The results can also be checked on the following websites

For those who couldn’t clear the exams, there is no need to worry as they can appear for the advanced supplementary exams that will be conducted soon. The schedule for the supplementary exams will be announced by the respective boards in due time.

Telangana SSC exam results to be out soon

In addition to the Inter results, the Telangana SSC results are also expected to be declared this week. The evaluation of answer scripts has been completed, and the results are being verified to avoid any errors.

Also Read Telangana SSC results expected this week as answer script evaluation concludes

Once the results are declared, students can download their mark sheets from the official websites of the board.