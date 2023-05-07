Telangana SSC, Inter results expected this week as answer script evaluation concludes

The much-awaited results of the Telangana SSC and Inter exams are expected to be declared this week. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education and SSC board have already completed the evaluation of answer scripts, and the results are being verified to avoid any errors.

The Inter exams for the year 2023 were conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2023. A total of 5,05,625 students registered for the exams and the evaluation of answer scripts has been completed.

For SSC exams, as many as 4,94,620 students including 2,49,747 boys and 2,44,873 girls applied. The exams were held from April 3 to 13, and the evaluation of answer scripts has also been completed.

Once the results are declared, students can download their mark sheets from the official websites of the respective boards. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education and SSC board have taken all necessary steps to ensure that the results are error-free.

Those who fail to clear the exam can appear in advanced supplementary exams that will be conducted soon.