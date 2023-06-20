Saudi Arabia: 2.47 cr performed Umrah, 9.26 L went for Haj in 2022

Of the total number of Umrah pilgrims, 9,517,829 performed once in 2022.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2023 7:20 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: 24,715,307 performed Umrah, 926,062 performed Haj in 2022
Photo: ReasahAlharmain

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) announced that a total number of 24,715,307 and 926,062 pilgrims performed Umrah and Haj respectively in the year 1443 AH/2022.

Of the total number of Umrah pilgrims 9,517,829 performed once in 2022, according to statistics.

The total number of pilgrims from abroad who performed Umrah reached 8,372,429.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
UAE launches ‘Safe Healthy Haj’ awareness campaign for pilgrims

According to the report, the total number of domestic Umrah performers reached 16,342,878, of whom Saudis accounted for 6,642,881 and non-Saudis for 9,699,997.

The highest number of Umrah performers was in April. The number of domestic performers reached 5,479,637.

Also Read
Saudi: Grand Mosque cleaned 10 times a day during Haj season

As for the Haj statistics, GASTAT showed that the percentage of pilgrims from abroad reached 781,409 (84.4 percent) who came through various ports, while the percentage of domestic pilgrims reached 144,653 pilgrims (15.6 percent).

The pilgrims coming to the Kingdom via air transport amounted to 94.7 percent, via land transportation constituted 4.5 percent and sea transport recorded the lowest percentage of 0.8 percent.

What is Umrah and Haj?

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the cities of Makkah and Madinah and can be performed at any time of the year.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2023 7:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button