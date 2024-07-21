Education department changes timings of schools in Telangana

Education Department officials clarified that primary and upper primary schools will continue to function as usual.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st July 2024 8:36 am IST
Majority of parents oppose reopening schools
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: The timings of schools in Telangana have changed following a decision by the Telangana State Education Department. The department has also issued orders regarding the adjustment of school working hours.

According to the order, government high schools in the state will now operate from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Previously, these schools operated from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Also Read
IIRF releases list of best schools in Telangana’s Hyderabad

The Education Department officials clarified that primary and upper primary schools will continue to function as usual from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

MS Education Academy

Additionally, the changes in timings apply to schools in Telangana districts excluding the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. In the twin cities, schools will continue to operate from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st July 2024 8:36 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button