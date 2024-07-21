Education department changes timings of schools in Telangana

Hyderabad: The timings of schools in Telangana have changed following a decision by the Telangana State Education Department. The department has also issued orders regarding the adjustment of school working hours.

According to the order, government high schools in the state will now operate from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Previously, these schools operated from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The Education Department officials clarified that primary and upper primary schools will continue to function as usual from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Additionally, the changes in timings apply to schools in Telangana districts excluding the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. In the twin cities, schools will continue to operate from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.