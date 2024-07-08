IIRF releases list of best schools in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released its list of the best schools in Hyderabad. The list is topped by CHIREC International School and Glendale Academy Hyderabad.

IIRF, a non-government body that ranks various schools, calculates ranks based on several factors including:

Academic reputation Faculty quality Infrastructure Student outcomes

A total of 14 schools are on the list, ranked from 1 to 10, with some schools sharing the same rank.

Following is the list of the schools in Hyderabad that are ranked from 1-10 by IIRF:

CHIREC International School Glendale Academy Vidyaranya High School Suchitra Academy Gitanjali School The Future Kids School Birla Open Minds International School The Gaudium School DPS Khajaguda Silver Oaks International School Johnson Grammar School The Shri Ram Universal School Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School Jubilee Hills Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Atmakuri Rama Rao School

It is to be noted that the list is released by a non-government body based on their research and not by any government organization.