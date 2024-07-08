IIRF releases list of best schools in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released its list of the best schools in Hyderabad. The list is topped by CHIREC International School and Glendale Academy Hyderabad.
IIRF, a non-government body that ranks various schools, calculates ranks based on several factors including:
- Academic reputation
- Faculty quality
- Infrastructure
- Student outcomes
A total of 14 schools are on the list, ranked from 1 to 10, with some schools sharing the same rank.
Following is the list of the schools in Hyderabad that are ranked from 1-10 by IIRF:
- CHIREC International School
- Glendale Academy
- Vidyaranya High School
- Suchitra Academy
- Gitanjali School
- The Future Kids School
- Birla Open Minds International School
- The Gaudium School
- DPS Khajaguda
- Silver Oaks International School
- Johnson Grammar School
- The Shri Ram Universal School
- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School Jubilee Hills
- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Atmakuri Rama Rao School
It is to be noted that the list is released by a non-government body based on their research and not by any government organization.