Over 1500 annual deaths in Hyderabad linked to air pollution

Hyderabad: A report states that Hyderabad sees over 1,500 deaths per year attributable to air pollution.

According to a study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal, between 2008 and 2019, 5.6 percent of the deaths in Hyderabad can be attributed to Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 exposure.

The study, conducted by researchers from Ashoka University, the Centre for Chronic Disease Control, Karolinska Institute, Harvard University, and Boston University, among others, identified 5,552 deaths in Hyderabad between 2008 and 2019 due to air pollution.

Per year, the city witnessed 1,597 deaths that can be attributed to PM 2.5 exposure.

Over 7 pc of daily deaths in 10 Indian cities linked to pollution

As per the report, on average, 7.2 percent of all daily deaths in 10 of the largest and most polluted cities in India, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, were linked to PM2.5 levels higher than World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for safe exposure.

Delhi was found to have the largest fraction of daily and yearly deaths attributable to PM2.5 air pollution, caused by particles sized 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter.

Following are the percentages of deaths attributable to PM 2.5 air pollution in 10 cities, including Hyderabad.