IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall for two days, issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall for two days in almost all districts of Telangana.

According to the weather department, the state will see heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert in view of expected rainfall

In view of the anticipated rainfall, the department has issued a yellow alert for July 8 and 9.

On July 8, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Malkajgiri, Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Kothagudem will receive heavy rainfall, IMD Hyderabad forecasted.

All districts of Telangana are expected to witness rainfall on Tuesday.

Downpours yesterday

According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society, on Saturday, Adilabad received the highest rainfall in the state, measuring 123 mm.

Apart from this, heavy rainfall was witnessed in Peddapalli, Kumaram Bheem, Vikarabad, Warangal, Nirmal, and Jagtial districts yesterday.

In the case of the city, Shaikpet received the highest rainfall, measuring 28.8 mm. So far in the current Southwest Monsoon season, the city has received excess rainfall.

The IMD Hyderabad’s forecasted rainfall is likely to increase the total downpour received in the current Southwest Monsoon season.