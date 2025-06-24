Why Idli, dosa aren’t same in Hyderabad, Chennai and other cities

Hyderabad: There’s something special about our South Indian breakfast. Whether it’s soft idlis, crispy dosas, spicy upma, or crunchy vadas, we start our day with these much-loved dishes. But here’s the fun part even though these items are common across South India, they taste a little different in every state. The secret lies in how each region adds its own touch with unique ingredients, cooking styles, and traditions.

Let’s take a tasty tour across Andhra-Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu to see how these breakfast classics change as you travel.

Andhra and Telangana: Spicy and Bold.

Idli: Soft and airy, our idlis are perfect for soaking up spicy sambar. They’re served with chutneys like groundnut (palli pachadi) or ginger (allam pachadi), and many love adding a sprinkle of fiery karam podi mixed with oil for an extra kick.

Dosa: Our dosas are crisp and golden, often with a deeper colour from the batter. We also have Pesarattu, a green moong dal dosa, filled with onions, chilies, and ginger sometimes with upma inside.

Upma: Full of flavour, with lots of curry leaves, mustard seeds, green chilies, and ginger. It’s often paired with dosa for a filling meal.

Vada: Crisp on the outside, soft inside, with the added heat of green chilies or pepper.

Sambar & Chutney: Our sambar is spicy, tangy, and rich with tamarind. Chutneys are bold and packed with flavour.

Karnataka: Crispy, Buttery, and Coffee-Loving.

Idli: Karnataka has soft idlis, but also varieties like Rava Idli (made with semolina and spices) served with vegetable sagu, and Thatte Idli, large, flat, and very soft.

Dosa: Home to the world-famous Masala Dosa, thin, crispy, and stuffed with a mildly spiced potato mix. The rich Benne Dosa is loaded with butter, while Set Dosa is soft, spongy, and served in a set of three.

Upma: Milder and often topped with grated coconut or cashews.

Vada: Extra crispy and light, perfect with coconut chutney.

Sambar & Chutney: Sambar here is slightly sweet, with a touch of jaggery. Chutneys are fresh, mild, and coconut-heavy. And don’t forget the strong, aromatic filter coffee!

Tamil Nadu: Soft, Traditional, and Aromatic!

Idli: Fluffy, soft idlis that melt in your mouth. Usually served with coconut chutney and flavourful sambar.

Dosa: From plain dosas to the crisp Ghee Roast and the soft Kal Dosa, Tamil Nadu offers variety. These pair well with vada curry or a selection of chutneys.

Upma: Simple and soft, cooked with minimal spice.

Vada: Slightly softer inside but still crisp, delicious with sambar.

Sambar & Chutney: Sambar balances tamarind’s tang with a hint of sweetness from jaggery. Chutneys range from coconut and tomato to red chili.

So next time you sit down to your breakfast, take a moment to savour the little differences. Same dishes, but each state serves them with its own tasty twist.