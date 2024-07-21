Food safety team continues raids at restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana continues to conduct raids at various restaurants in Hyderabad.

Yesterday, the team inspected two restaurants to assess the hygiene of the food and the cleanliness of the premises.

Expired food articles found during raids at one of the restaurants in Hyderabad

During the inspection at Shree Balaji Family Dhaba in Ganesh Nagar Colony, Vanasthalipuram, expired food articles such as button mushrooms, tutti frutti, and preserved karonda were discovered.

Additionally, food handlers were found not wearing aprons or uniforms, and raw food items were stored in unhygienic conditions inside the refrigerator.

Task force team has conducted inspections in LB Nagar area on 20.07.2024.



𝗦𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗷𝗶 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗗𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗮, 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗻𝘆, 𝗩𝗮𝗻𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗺



* Food articles like Button Mushrooms, Tutti Fruti & Preserved Karonda were found… pic.twitter.com/eSwzd82SBM — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) July 21, 2024

However, no violations were found at Hotel Sitara Grand.

𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗦𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗮 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝗟𝗕 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿

20.07.2024



* FSSAI license true copy was displayed at the reception counter.



* Food handlers were found wearing hairnets and uniforms.



* Food articles stored inside the refridgerator were covered and labelled properly.



*… pic.twitter.com/C3bbCzU2ss — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) July 21, 2024

Also Read Food safety team raids schools, hostels in Telangana

Inspections at schools, hostels in Telangana

In addition to restaurants in Hyderabad, raids were recently conducted at various schools and hostels in Telangana.

During these inspections, the administration and cooking staff were educated about the protocols and best practices to follow in the kitchen.

Over the past few months, the task force team has been conducting raids at various restaurants, PGs, and hostels to ensure that food quality is maintained.