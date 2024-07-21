Food safety team continues raids at restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana continues to conduct raids at various restaurants in Hyderabad.
Yesterday, the team inspected two restaurants to assess the hygiene of the food and the cleanliness of the premises.
Expired food articles found during raids at one of the restaurants in Hyderabad
During the inspection at Shree Balaji Family Dhaba in Ganesh Nagar Colony, Vanasthalipuram, expired food articles such as button mushrooms, tutti frutti, and preserved karonda were discovered.
Additionally, food handlers were found not wearing aprons or uniforms, and raw food items were stored in unhygienic conditions inside the refrigerator.
However, no violations were found at Hotel Sitara Grand.
Inspections at schools, hostels in Telangana
In addition to restaurants in Hyderabad, raids were recently conducted at various schools and hostels in Telangana.
During these inspections, the administration and cooking staff were educated about the protocols and best practices to follow in the kitchen.
Over the past few months, the task force team has been conducting raids at various restaurants, PGs, and hostels to ensure that food quality is maintained.