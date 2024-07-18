Food safety team raids schools, hostels in Telangana

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at various schools and hostels in Telangana over the past two weeks.

However, no violations have been reported by the team.

Inspections were continued in several government schools and hostels across the state in the past two weeks. The administration and the cooking staff were made aware of the protocols and good practices to be followed in the kitchen area. Steps are being taken to ensure compliance…

Cooking staff trained

During the raids at schools and hostels in Telangana, the administration and cooking staff were made aware of the protocols and good practices to be followed in the kitchen area.

The teams are taking steps to ensure compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and Rules and Regulations, 2011.

Raids at schools, hostels in various districts of Telangana

The inspections were conducted in various districts of Telangana including Nalgonda, Jangoan, Yadadri, and Mancherial.

Following is the list of schools and hostels in Telangana where raids were conducted:

SCCD Girls, A&D, Nalgonda BC Welfare Hostel, Mancherial SC Girls Hostel, Raghunathpalle, Jangaon Tribal Welfare Jr. College Hostel, Medchal Sage High School, Yeshwantpur, Jangaon TGSWRS, Anumula, Nalgonda TGSWRS, Chennur, Mancherial Social Welfare Hostels, Kesamudram, Mahabubabad Govt. ST Girls Hostel, Nalgonda MJPTBCWRS Girls, Bellampally, Mancherial Govt. KGBV & JC, Chivvemla, Nalgonda MJPTBCWREIS SOE Boys, Anantharam, Yadadri

For the past few months, the task force team has been conducting raids at various restaurants, PGs, and hostels to ensure the quality of the food is not compromised.