Administration and cooking staff were made aware of the protocols and good practices to be followed in the kitchen area.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th July 2024 11:59 am IST
Food safety team raids schools, hostels in Telangana (Image: X)

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at various schools and hostels in Telangana over the past two weeks.

However, no violations have been reported by the team.

Cooking staff trained

During the raids at schools and hostels in Telangana, the administration and cooking staff were made aware of the protocols and good practices to be followed in the kitchen area.

MS Education Academy

The teams are taking steps to ensure compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and Rules and Regulations, 2011.

Raids at schools, hostels in various districts of Telangana

The inspections were conducted in various districts of Telangana including Nalgonda, Jangoan, Yadadri, and Mancherial.

Following is the list of schools and hostels in Telangana where raids were conducted:

  1. SCCD Girls, A&D, Nalgonda
  2. BC Welfare Hostel, Mancherial
  3. SC Girls Hostel, Raghunathpalle, Jangaon
  4. Tribal Welfare Jr. College Hostel, Medchal
  5. Sage High School, Yeshwantpur, Jangaon
  6. TGSWRS, Anumula, Nalgonda
  7. TGSWRS, Chennur, Mancherial
  8. Social Welfare Hostels, Kesamudram, Mahabubabad
  9. Govt. ST Girls Hostel, Nalgonda
  10. MJPTBCWRS Girls, Bellampally, Mancherial
  11. Govt. KGBV & JC, Chivvemla, Nalgonda
  12. MJPTBCWREIS SOE Boys, Anantharam, Yadadri

For the past few months, the task force team has been conducting raids at various restaurants, PGs, and hostels to ensure the quality of the food is not compromised.

