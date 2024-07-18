Food safety team raids schools, hostels in Telangana

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at various schools and hostels in Telangana over the past two weeks.
However, no violations have been reported by the team.
Cooking staff trained
During the raids at schools and hostels in Telangana, the administration and cooking staff were made aware of the protocols and good practices to be followed in the kitchen area.
The teams are taking steps to ensure compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and Rules and Regulations, 2011.
Raids at schools, hostels in various districts of Telangana
The inspections were conducted in various districts of Telangana including Nalgonda, Jangoan, Yadadri, and Mancherial.
Following is the list of schools and hostels in Telangana where raids were conducted:
- SCCD Girls, A&D, Nalgonda
- BC Welfare Hostel, Mancherial
- SC Girls Hostel, Raghunathpalle, Jangaon
- Tribal Welfare Jr. College Hostel, Medchal
- Sage High School, Yeshwantpur, Jangaon
- TGSWRS, Anumula, Nalgonda
- TGSWRS, Chennur, Mancherial
- Social Welfare Hostels, Kesamudram, Mahabubabad
- Govt. ST Girls Hostel, Nalgonda
- MJPTBCWRS Girls, Bellampally, Mancherial
- Govt. KGBV & JC, Chivvemla, Nalgonda
- MJPTBCWREIS SOE Boys, Anantharam, Yadadri
For the past few months, the task force team has been conducting raids at various restaurants, PGs, and hostels to ensure the quality of the food is not compromised.