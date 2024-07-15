Raids conducted at food outlets in Hyderabad mall

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at food outlets in a mall in Hyderabad.
During the raids at the outlets located in Punjagutta, many violations were found.
Violations found during raids at food outlets in Hyderabad mall
At Dosa Darbar and Chaat Republic, the FBO was found operating the business without a valid license/registration, and upon enquiry, an expired registration certificate was displayed.
Additionally, live cockroach infestation was observed inside the kitchen premises. Dustbins were also found open without lids.
At Spicy Beijing, raw food articles and semi-prepared foods were stored in steel containers which were covered but not labelled properly. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were missing.
Bread, burger buns, packed paneer, and curd were found expired at Nosh Bistro. Raw food articles and semi-prepared foods stored in steel containers were covered but not labelled properly.
Violations were also found at The Coffee Cup. At the outlet, shrimp, Jersey Toned Milk, and Cuisinary Chinese Chilli Paste were found expired.
Raw food articles and semi-prepared foods stored in steel containers were covered but not labelled properly. Some dustbins were not covered with lids at the outlet.
Raids at restaurants
In the past few weeks, the task force team conducted raids at various restaurants, PGs, food outlets, and malls in Hyderabad and found many irregularities. The team found hygiene issues and the usage of expired products was also noted.
Following the inspections, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has decided to give hygiene ratings to restaurants in Hyderabad. This initiative aims to increase the accountability of NRAI members.
It remains to be seen how these initiatives will improve hygiene standards in restaurants in the city.