Raids conducted at food outlets in Hyderabad mall

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at food outlets in a mall in Hyderabad.

During the raids at the outlets located in Punjagutta, many violations were found.

Violations found during raids at food outlets in Hyderabad mall

At Dosa Darbar and Chaat Republic, the FBO was found operating the business without a valid license/registration, and upon enquiry, an expired registration certificate was displayed.

Additionally, live cockroach infestation was observed inside the kitchen premises. Dustbins were also found open without lids.

𝗗𝗼𝘀𝗮 𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗿 & 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗮𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰, 𝗚𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗹, 𝗣𝘂𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗴𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗮

12.07.2024



* FBO was found operating the business without valid license/ registration and upon enquiry displayed expired registration certificate.



* Live… pic.twitter.com/vu2V6AjUiE — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) July 15, 2024

At Spicy Beijing, raw food articles and semi-prepared foods were stored in steel containers which were covered but not labelled properly. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were missing.

Also Read Raids held on malls in Hyderabad, violations found

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗶𝗰𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗶𝗷𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗚𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗹, 𝗣𝘂𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗴𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗮

12.07.2024



* FSSAI registration true copy was not displayed at the premises and the FBO is operating with registration even though his business comes under license… pic.twitter.com/2V6CvW5dQM — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) July 15, 2024

Bread, burger buns, packed paneer, and curd were found expired at Nosh Bistro. Raw food articles and semi-prepared foods stored in steel containers were covered but not labelled properly.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗼𝘀𝗵 𝗕𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼, 𝗚𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗹, 𝗣𝘂𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗴𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗮

12.07.2024



* FSSAI license true copy was not displayed at the premises.



* Food handlers were found wearing hairnets and uniforms.



* Bread Burger Buns (600gm), Packed Paneer… pic.twitter.com/WTb6fq74fO — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) July 15, 2024

Violations were also found at The Coffee Cup. At the outlet, shrimp, Jersey Toned Milk, and Cuisinary Chinese Chilli Paste were found expired.

Raw food articles and semi-prepared foods stored in steel containers were covered but not labelled properly. Some dustbins were not covered with lids at the outlet.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Punjagutta area on 12.07.2024.



𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗲 𝗖𝘂𝗽, 𝗚𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗹, 𝗣𝘂𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗴𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗮



* FSSAI license true copy was displayed at the premises.



* Few food handlers were found without… pic.twitter.com/h9xipelJ14 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) July 15, 2024

Raids at restaurants

In the past few weeks, the task force team conducted raids at various restaurants, PGs, food outlets, and malls in Hyderabad and found many irregularities. The team found hygiene issues and the usage of expired products was also noted.

Following the inspections, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has decided to give hygiene ratings to restaurants in Hyderabad. This initiative aims to increase the accountability of NRAI members.

It remains to be seen how these initiatives will improve hygiene standards in restaurants in the city.