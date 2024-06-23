Raids held on supermarkets in Hyderabad, violations found

Hyderabad: The Telangana Food Safety Department on Friday, June 21, conducted raids on supermarkets in Hyderabad and found several violations, after waves of raids on restaurants, food joints, sauces and pickle-making units, PGs and hostels.

FSSAI license number expired

At D-Mart, Vanasthalipuram, the FSSAI license number displayed on Nutriwala Brand food articles like Sprouts, Baby Corn and Mushroom were found to be “inactive and expired,” the department said.

“The supermarket has voluntarily removed and discarded those articles on the spot,” it added.

“FSSAI licence true copy was displayed at the office premises. 5 Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) trained supervisors were available at the said premises. SR Foods Vendor was found to be supplying Soya Paneer with an incorrect license. Damaged and expired goods were properly segregated and kept separately in designated areas as per the rules. Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and pest control records were available with FBO,” the department said.

Medical Fitness Certificates missing

Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and pest control records were not available with the Food Business Operator (FBO) of Balaji Mart Enterprises (B-Mart), Turkayamjal.

“FSSAI licence true copy was displayed at the billing counter. The packed food articles like Ragi Flour (5kg), Idly Rawa (208kg), Urad Gota (150kg) and Moong Dal (52kg) were seized for not having proper labels on them,” the department added.

Supermarkets have transformed the retail landscape in Hyderabad, offering a wide range of products to consumers under one roof. The violations raise questions about the standards being maintained by the establishments keeping in mind the health of the consumer.