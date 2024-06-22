Raids on pickle-making units in Hyderabad, violations found

Hyderabad: Officials of the Food Safety Department, Telangana on Thursday, June 20, conducted raids on pickle making units in Hyderabad and found several violations.

Houseflies, no aprons & hair caps

At a pickle-making unit named V R V Foods, IDA Cherlapally, officials found that the water analysis report for the RO water being used as an ingredient is not available with the Food Business Operator (FBO) and parts of the packing machinery were found to be rusted.

“Houseflies were observed inside manufacturing premises. Insect-proof screen not found. Some food handlers were not found wearing aprons & haircaps. Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises are not available with the FBO. The FSSAI License true copy was displayed at the office premises. A FoSTaC certificate was available for the Supervisor working at the premises. Analysis report for the food articles being manufactured at the said premises was being done from NABL accredited laboratory,” a press release from the Commissioner of Food Safety said.

Improper labels, expired items

At D.B. Joshi Masala Manufacturing Company, IDA Moulali, Flower Brand Tamarind (30kg) and Packed Cumin Seeds (300kg) were found without proper label declaration and hence seized.

“Rice Flour (5kg) used in papad manufacturing was found expired on April 17, 2024, and hence discarded on the spot. Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers are not available with the FBO. Pest control for the premises is done every 15 days as per the records available. The FSSAI License true copy was displayed at the office premises. Windows were found fitted with insect-proof screens and doors were also closed fitted to avoid entry of pests,” the press release informed.

‘Possible rat infestation’ at this Pickle manufacturing unit

At Ramabai Joshi Industries, Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers are not found with the Food Business Operator (FBO).

“Windows and ventilators at some points were found not fitted with insect-proof screens to avoid entry of pests. Renewed FSSAI License copy was not displayed on the office premises. The semi-prepared pickles stored inside plastic barrels were found without a use-by/ Expiry date label. The passage leading to the garlic peeling area has damaged floors and holes, indicating possible rat Infestation at the premises. Food handlers were found wearing headgear and aprons. Pest control for the premises is done every 15 days as per the records available,” the press release added.

The violations found at these pickle manufacturing units in the city raise questions about the standards in place and the subsequent effect of these food products on the consumers’ health.

The raids follow inspections on PGs and hostels in the city where various violations of food safety were found.