Saudi: Grand Mosque cleaned 10 times a day during Haj season

As many as 4,000 workers have been deployed for the cleaning process.

Updated: 20th June 2023 12:10 am IST
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: The Grand Mosque in Makkah is cleaned ten times a day during the Haj season to keep pilgrims and worshippers safe.

The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque has mobilised more than 400 supervisors to oversee field operations carried out by a massive workforce of 4,000 male and female workers who will clean the Grand Mosque no less than 10 times a day.

They will also prepare and distribute 7,000 bottles of Zamzam water and 4,500 water containers will be placed in suitable locations around the mosque.

A fleet of vehicles including regular and electric ones has been organised for smooth and efficient transport. It will be managed through a special application called TANAQOL. Staff will be present at the entrances to guide people and manage the flow of worshippers.

Special robots are being used to sterilize the mosque surroundings without human intervention. These robots are programmed to reach every corner of the mosque. In hard-to-reach areas, fog sterilizers will be used. Six hundred hand sanitizers will be placed throughout the mosque.

To ensure a safe and healthy environment in accordance with international health standards, more than 70,000 litres of disinfectants will be used to disinfect the mosque, its grounds and toilets.

