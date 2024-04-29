Trending video: Pat Cummins spotted at Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain, Pat Cummins, seems to have embraced the charm of Hyderabad wholeheartedly, along with his family. After savoring Hyderabadi biryani with his loved ones, Cummins was spotted at the popular Inorbit Mall in the city, accompanied by his son, Albie.

A video capturing Cummins attending to fatherly duties while strolling in the mall has gone viral on Instagram. While some visitors failed to recognize him, enthusiastic fans quickly noticed him, expressing their excitement and captured moments with the cricket star.

It appears that Cummins’ visit to Inorbit Mall is part of an upcoming event, in which he is also participating. The official Instagram account of Inorbit Mall announced that the cricketer will be present the mall on April 30, giving fans the opportunity to meet him.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper, Pat Cummins, is thoroughly enjoying his time in India, especially in Hyderabad. Joining the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise in the ongoing season, Cummins not only took up the role of captaincy but also has been exploring the city with his family.

Taking a break from cricketing commitments, Cummins treated his family, including his wife Becky Boston and son Albie, to a traditional Hyderabadi biryani during their outing. Sharing a group photo on Instagram, Cummins sais, “Great day out with the family in Hyderabad. For their first time in India, we had to take them out for a Hyderabadi Biryani, so good! Thanks, Southern Mirchi, for hosting us, don’t think we’ll need to eat for the rest of the week.”