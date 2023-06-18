Moon sighted in Saudi Arabia; Eid Al Adha on June 28

Riyadh: The Dhul-Hijjah crescent moon has been sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Sunday, June 18. This means Eid Al Adha will be on Wednesday, June 28.

This means that the Haj 1444 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) – 2023, will start on June 26 and the day of Arafah will fall on June 27.

عاجل | مراسل #الإخبارية: رؤية هلال شهر ذي الحجة في تمير



– يوم غد الإثنين أول أيام شهر ذي الحجة



– يوم الثلاثاء 27 يونيو يوم #عرفة



– يوم الأربعاء 28 يونيو #عيد_الأضحى pic.twitter.com/HcbUy56Ewt — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) June 18, 2023

On June 16, Saudi Arabia had called on Muslims to sight the crescent of the holy month of Dhul-Hijjah. The Saudi Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent – either by the naked eye or through binoculars – to report to the nearest court and register their observation.

About Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha (also known as BakrEid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah – the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail (peace be upon them).

Eid Al Adha – the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah.