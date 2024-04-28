Troubles for Ranveer Singh-starrer Don 3, shelved?

Mumbai: The much-anticipated film ‘Don 3’ has been a topic of speculation and excitement among fans. Scheduled to begin shooting in the first quarter of 2025, the project has faced its fair share of rumors and uncertainties.

According to the latest emerging reports from industry insiders, there’s a strong buzz that “Don 3” might end up getting shelved. While fans were hoping for a reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, recent developments have left them questioning the fate of the franchise.

Ranveer Singh’s Search for a Replacement

Ranveer Singh, who was set to replace Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don, appears to be reevaluating his commitments in light of the uncertainty surrounding “Don 3.” According to industry sources, Ranveer is exploring alternative projects, potentially shifting his focus to Prasanth Varma’s upcoming film. The actor’s schedule is expected to change the status of “Don 3” becomes more doubtful.

Ranveer Singh (Instagram)

Another factor contributing to the speculation is Ranveer’s involvement with Sony Pictures’ superhero epic “Shaktimaan.” While the timeline for this project is not set in stone, it is known to be a major undertaking with considerable expectations. The uncertainty surrounding “Don 3” has fueled speculation that Singh might prioritize “Shaktimaan” over other projects.

Farhan Akhtar’s Announcement

The announcement of Ranveer Singh’s role in “Don 3” generated significant buzz, with Farhan Akhtar, the film’s director and producer, breaking the news on social media. However, the news was met with a mixed response from fans, leading to a wave of backlash.

While the industry awaits an official statement from the film’s production team, the future of “Don 3” remains uncertain. If the project does get shelved or postponed.