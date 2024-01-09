Kuwait: Former Indian employee seeks compensation after 33 years

Kuwait: A former Indian employee, who worked for the Ministry of Education in Kuwait from 1980 to 1990, is now seeking his due compensation after 33 years, local media reported.

Sivarajan Nagapan Achari, a Kuwaiti sanitary technician assistant, was paid 70 Kuwaiti dinars (Rs 18,908) by the ministry and forced to leave Kuwait due to the Iraqi invasion in 1990.

As per a report by Arab Times, Achari was not paid his end-of-service gratuity and vacation salary during his wartime departure.

In a letter directed to the Ministry of Education, Achari has appealed for the return of pending benefits.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citing correspondence from the Indian embassy, urged Kuwaiti authorities to act compassionately and facilitate the return of Achari’s pending benefits.

The Ministry of Education said that the end-of-service reward falls under the jurisdiction of the Civil Service Commission, not the Ministry.

The integrated systems indicate the entity’s review phase has been completed, but Achari’s data is not mentioned.

However, the ministry has recognized its need to protect the Indian worker’s rights by identifying the contract between the ministry and the worker.