Networth and per episode earnings of Rupali Ganguly

Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly, a prominent figure in the Hindi television industry, has captured hearts with her remarkable performances. She gained immense popularity by portraying the lead roles of Anupama and Monisha in the superhit daily soaps. Beyond her acting prowess, Rupali is also a successful businesswoman and, most recently, a political aspirant.

Rupali Ganguly Joins BJP

Rupali Ganguly (Twitter)

On Wednesday, May 1st, Rupali Ganguly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The formal induction took place at the party’s headquarters in the national capital during the ongoing seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. Her decision to embrace politics has sparked curiosity and headlines across the nation.

Let’s have a look at the net worth and her earnings from serials.

Anupama’s Earnings

Rupali Ganguly’s portrayal of Anupamaa in the eponymous show has garnered immense acclaim. She commands a significant fee of Rs 3 lakhs per episode for her role in the serial which makes her the highest-paid TV actress in India, according to multiple reports. With the show’s immense popularity, her earnings have contributed significantly to her net worth.

Rupali Ganguly’s Net Worth 2024

Rupali Ganguly’s financial standing is impressive. According to an Economic Times report, her net worth stands at a whopping Rs 20 crore. This substantial wealth reflects her multifaceted career and accomplishments.

Business Ventures

Rupali Ganguly isn’t confined to the small screen alone. She is a successful business leader who has co-owns an advertising agency with her father, Anil Ganguly, since the year 2000. Her entrepreneurial spirit and acumen have played a pivotal role in her financial success.

Political Aspirations

On May 1st, 2024, Rupali Ganguly officially joined the BJP, aligning herself with the party’s ideology and vision. Earlier in the year, she had a ‘fan girl’ moment when she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared the experience on Instagram. Her foray into politics adds another dimension to her already illustrious career.