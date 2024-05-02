Inside luxurious house of Jr NTR in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Jr NTR is a powerhouse of talent, charisma, and versatility. Born into the prestigious Nandamuri family, he has carved a niche for himself with his exceptional acting skills, magnetic screen presence, and dedication to his craft.

Jr NTR’s filmography boasts an impressive array of blockbuster hits. From intense action dramas to heartwarming family entertainers, he has consistently delivered memorable performances.

His upcoming movie, “Devara,” directed by Koratala Siva, is generating immense excitement. The film promises breathtaking water action sequences and features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

Jr NTR is also one of the highest-paid and richest actors in Tollywood and the some insanely expensive things that he owns prove the fact. His whopping net worth according to various media reports, stands at around Rs 450 crores. He just loves splurging his hard-earned money on the things he desires. Taarak’s Hyderabad abode is among his most expensive possessions, let’s have a look at inside glimpses of it.

Jr NTR’s Bungalow in Jubilee Hills

Jr. NTR’s luxurious house in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, one of the city’s poshest areas. Let’s take a virtual tour.

Outside view of Jr NTR’s home (Image Source: X)

The house spans a massive area, exuding grandeur and elegance. Its design seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with traditional elements. The house is valued at approximately Rs 25 crore, as per Housing.com.

Besides the house in Hyderabad, he has also invested in other properties in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

Check out more pictures: