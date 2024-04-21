Jr. NTR's Devara Hindi rights sold for over Rs.....

Hyderabad: The Tollywood superstar Jr. NTR is back with another action-packed film, Devara: Part 1. Directed by Koratala Siva, this movie features a star-studded cast including Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Get ready for high-action-pumping fight scenes and an awesome soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander.

The Record-Breaking Deal

Contrary to earlier rumors, the Hindi rights for the film were not sold for Rs. 45 crores. Now the latest reports say it was an even better deal: AA Films has bought the pre-release Hindi theatrical rights for Devara: Part 1 – which will be presented by Karan Johar’s Dharma Movies – for over Rs. 60 crores. This reflects the confidence of distributors in the film’s potential success.

Devara

“It was sold for over Rs 60 crores and it was mutually agreed upon by the producers of ‘Devara’ and Hindi distributors. It is one of the highest rates for a Telugu actor in recent times,” he adds.

He claims that the Rs 45 crore price was as old as hills but later it was escalated to match up with the rising popularity of Jr NTR across India and his debut in Bollywood with ‘War 2′ as well.

The movie has an exciting plot and features the popular actor Jr. NTR, creating a lot of buzz. As a result, there is already great interest from distributors in paying big money for the rights to show it in cinemas. Hindi speakers are also keenly anticipating its release – with this record-breaking deal only adding to the anticipation!

‘Devara’ will be released in two parts.

The first part of the film will be released later this year, in October.

‘Devara’ marks the first collaboration of Janhvi with the ‘RRR’ actor.

‘Devara’, directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, is a two-part film. The first part will be released on October 10, 2024, during the Dussehra holiday weekend.