Makers want to sell Jr NTR's Devara in Telugu states for Rs...

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Devara: Part 1, featuring the charismatic Jr NTR, has been making waves as the most awaited mass entertainer of the year. In a significant development, Karan Johar of Dharma Productions and Anil Thadani from AA Films have secured the North India theatrical distribution rights. This collaboration promises to amplify the excitement surrounding the film’s release.

Karan Johar expressed his enthusiasm on social media, stating his honor and gratitude for being a part of Devara. He highlighted the partnership for the North India theatrical rights as a milestone for the next significant cinematic experience in Indian cinema. The Devara team also shared their joy in teaming up with Karan Johar and AA Films for the film’s distribution in North India. They eagerly anticipate a sensational release on October 10, 2024, which aligns with the Dussehra weekend.

Devara’s Telugu Theatrical Rights

As per the latest buzz, the race for the Telugu theatrical rights is intense. Two top Telugu producers, Dil Raju and Mythri Movie Makers, are trying to grab the release rights. Both of them are aiming to release the film across both Telugu states rather than limiting their stake to certain areas.

Jr.NTR’s Devara. (Source: Instagram)

Adding to the competition, Sithara Entertainment’s Naga Vamsi is also in the race to bag the rights. Reports suggest that he is close to sealing the deal. As other players like Asian Suresh Babu enter the scene, the stakes are higher than ever.

The Price Tag

The makers of Devara are playing hardball, quoting nearly Rs 120 crores for the Telugu theatrical rights.

Devara Overseas Rights

While the North India rights have been secured, the overseas market is equally crucial. Reportedly, the makers of Devara have quoted a massive Rs. 35 crore for the theatrical rights of this action-packed film for the overseas business. Although the deal has not been finalized yet.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara features Jr NTR in the titular role, with the stunning Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Adding to the intrigue, Saif Ali Khan steps into the shoes of the villain.