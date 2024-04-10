‘Every fan will raise their collar in pride’: Jr NTR on Devara

Mumbai: Fans are eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated film ‘Devara: Part 1′. Building more excitement, NTR Jr promised that the wait for the film “will be worth it”.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the Pan-India film co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles, promising gripping action sequences and an extraordinary musical score.

Known for his hearty bond with fans, Man of Masses NTR Jr always makes sure to engage with them, expressing gratitude and sharing his thoughts.

Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, NTR Jr spoke about the magnum opus ‘Devara: Part 1′ and made them emotional by stating that the wait for the film would not only be worth it but would also fill them with pride.

Vastunna, to let you all rise your collar in happiness, says Jr. NTR about #DEVARA pic.twitter.com/WaGmpd3T3s — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) April 8, 2024

He said, “It’s my promise to you all that the wait for ‘Devara’ will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases.”

Meanwhile, NTR Jr recently filmed a song for the movie in Goa and the makers shared a picture from behind the scenes.

Interestingly, the magnum opus marks NTR Jr’s second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 hit film ‘Janatha Garage’ which earned immense appreciation from audiences and critics.

‘Devara’ will be released in two parts.

The first part of the film will be released later this year, in October.

‘Devara’ marks the first collaboration of Janhvi with the ‘RRR’ actor.

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara’ will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is by R Rathnavelu.