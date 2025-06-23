Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has now stepped into Hyderabad’s buzzing food scene with his latest venture Joharfa, a lavish restaurant that he is launching in collaboration with his brother. It is located at the heart of Banjara Hills Road No. 3.

Announcing the big launch, Joharfa’s official Instagram page wrote, “After months of love, dedication, and quiet preparation, we’re finally ready to welcome you. On 24th June, Joharfa opens its doors to Hyderabad not just as a restaurant, but as a space built with heart.”

Bringing together a blend of Mughal, Persian, Arabian, and Chinese cuisines, all with Siraj’s signature Hyderabadi touch, Joharfa is designed to offer a royal culinary experience.

Before its official opening, Siraj hosted a private pre-launch dinner for his close friends and inner circle. Arriving in style in his black Range Rover, the fast bowler was seen soaking in the ambience and relishing the premium spread.

The video shared by Joharfa’s team gave fans a sneak peek into the opulent interiors that scream luxury, along with glimpses of Siraj enjoying the fine-dine experience.

Are Miya Bhai fans excited to see what Siraj brings to the table? June 24 is just a day away, and Hyderabadis are already hungry for more!