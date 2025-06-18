Hyderabad: Over the past few years, several celebrities from the worlds of entertainment and sports have stepped into the food scene with stylish restaurants and cafes. Joining the trend, star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is now all set to launch his own luxurious restaurant in Hyderabad, a city where his journey began.

About Mohammed Siraj’s Hyderabad restaurant

From cricket pitches to culinary venture, Mohammed Siraj is proving that his game isn’t just strong on the field but off it too! Following the footsteps fellow cricketer Virat Kohli, who launched One8 Commune in Hyderabad’s Hitec City, Siraj, along with his brother, has now entered the food business with his very own premium multicuisine restaurant Joharfa and it is going to be nothing short of royal.

Located in the bustling food hub of Banjara Hills Road No. 3, Joharfa brings together a rich mix of Mughal, Persian, Arabian, and Chinese cuisines, all with a signature Miya Bhai touch. The launch date has not been announced yet.

Siraj took to Instagram to announce this officially and wrote, “Excited to launch our exclusive premium multicuisine restaurant!”. He invited fans to come experience his new venture. Looks like the place is already going to be a must-visit for foodies in the city.

While the fast bowler continues to make India proud with his on-field performance, this move into hospitality proves he’s got his eye on smart investments.

Recently, Siraj made headlines with an emotional post dedicated to his late father. “My dad’s work is not an insult, it’s my strength,” he wrote. “He taught me what hard work really means – keeping your head down and pushing on, no matter what anyone says.”

Professionally, Siraj is now gearing up for India’s much-awaited five-match Test series against England starting June 20. With Shubman Gill leading the squad, Siraj is set to be one of the key pacers to watch.