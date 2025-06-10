Hyderabad: Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who has faced a few ups and downs in his career in recent months, is now gearing up for India’s highly anticipated five-match Test series against England starting June 20. Shubman Gill is set to lead the squad, and Siraj will be one of the key pacers in action.

Just ahead of this big series, Siraj took to Instagram and shared an emotional family photo from his struggling days. The throwback picture features a young Siraj with his mother, late father, and brother.

But it was his deeply heartfelt caption that truly moved fans.

“I am grateful every day to get a chance to represent India. Who would’ve thought, a son of an auto-driver playing for the Indian cricket team? Every time a kid comes up and says he also will play for India, I smile with pride. But there are also those who reduce it to an insult. Who say “go back to driving autos like your dad” anytime I don’t have a good match.”

He continued, “But my dad’s work is not an insult, it’s my strength. He taught me what hard work really means– keeping your head down and pushing on, no matter what anyone says. All those days walking home from a long day of practice taught me hunger. Every time people ignored me, I worked harder. Now I represent India because of years of effort. Yet it only takes a few words online to turn my journey into a stereotype.”

Siraj ended the post with a powerful line:

“My cap/jersey is proof ki koi farak nahi padta whether you’re the son of an auto driver or a software engineer, kamiyabi naam pata nahi puchti, sirf mehnat dekhti hai (My jersey is proof that it doesn’t matter whether you’re the son of an auto driver or a software engineer, success doesn’t care about names, only hard work).”

The post, now going viral, has already garnered over 1.3 million likes. Among the many comments, a heartwarming one came from Siraj’s best friend and Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, who wrote, “Best family.”

Siraj’s Humble Beginnings

Born on March 13, 1994, in Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj comes from a modest Hyderabadi Muslim family. His father, Mirza Mohammed Ghouse, was an auto rickshaw driver, and his mother Shabana Begum is a homemaker. Siraj lost his father in 2020 due to a lung illness but continues to carry his teachings on and off the field.

Through sheer determination and hard work, Siraj climbed the ranks, making a name for himself in international cricket.

He was last seen playing for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2025, and is now all set to don the Indian jersey in the upcoming Test battle against England.