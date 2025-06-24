Hyderabad: Sholay, released in 1975, is one of the greatest movies ever made in Bollywood. It changed Indian cinema with its strong story, famous dialogues, and powerful characters like Jai, Veeru, Thakur, and Gabbar Singh. People still remember and talk about the film, even after 50 years. It was called “The Film of the Millennium” and sold nearly 25 crore tickets in theatres!

(Image Source: X)

Now, Sholay is coming back on the big screen in a brand-new 4K restored and uncut version. It will be shown on June 27, 2025, at the famous Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy. Fans will get to see the original ending and some deleted scenes that were not in the old version.

Sholay Budget and Actor Payments

When Sholay was made in 1975, the total budget was Rs 3 crore, which was very high at the time. But the actors were paid much less compared to today:

1) Dharmendra (Veeru) – Rs. 1.5 lakh

2) Sanjeev Kumar (Thakur) – Rs. 1.25 lakh

3) Amitabh Bachchan (Jai) – Rs. 1 lakh

4) Hema Malini (Basanti) – Rs. 75,000

5) Amjad Khan (Gabbar Singh) – Rs. 50,000

6) Jaya Bachchan (Radha) – Rs. 35,000

Smaller roles like Sambha and Kaalia were paid only Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 10,000.

What if Sholay Was Made Today?

If Sholay was made in 2025, the budget would be much higher due to technology, actor fees, and promotions. Here’s a guess:

VFX & CGI – Rs. 50–80 crore

Rs. 50–80 crore Actors’ Salaries – Rs. 100–150 crore

Rs. 100–150 crore Set & Shooting Costs – Rs. 25 crore

Rs. 25 crore Music & Marketing – Rs. 30–40 crore

Total Budget Today: Rs. 300–400 crore!

Sholay’s Magic Lives On

As Sholay returns to cinemas in a new version, it reminds us why it’s still loved by millions. Whether you’re watching it for the first time or the tenth, this 4K version is a chance to enjoy the magic once again.