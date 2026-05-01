HC questions HYDRAA’s inaction on Fatima Owaisi campus encroachments

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, April 30, strongly questioned government authorities for failing to act against alleged illegal constructions in Salkam Cheruvu within Hyderabad limits, including those linked to the Barrister Fatima Owaisi Educational Institutions.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar expressed serious concern that although construction activities have reportedly been ongoing since 2005, officials neither verified whether proper permissions existed nor initiated any action.

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Court cites SC directions

The court pointed out that the Supreme Court of India has clearly directed that structures obstructing cheruvus, roads, footpaths, and railway lines must be demolished, and questioned why authorities had failed to respond in this case.

The judge also raised concerns about selective enforcement, asking why agencies claiming to remove illegal constructions had not acted here.

The court noted that even during arguments, government lawyers were unable to confirm whether the Owaisi educational institutions had valid approvals.

HC warns action against all responsible officials, including those in retirement

The court warned that it may direct the chief secretary to take action against all responsible officials, including those who have retired, for failing to act over the years. It instructed senior officials from the Revenue, Irrigation, Municipal Administration, and School Education departments to identify lapses and submit a detailed report.

On students currently studying at Fatima Owaisi institutions

Addressing the issue of students currently studying in these institutions, the court directed the management to cooperate if any student wishes to leave and asked the government to ensure such students are accommodated in public educational institutions.

While the institution’s counsel stated that they would submit detailed responses and provide free education, the court responded that government institutions also offer free education and emphasised that students should have the option to relocate.

Petition challenges inaction over Salkam Cheruvu encroachments

The observations were made during the hearing of a petition filed by a lawyer challenging the inaction over alleged encroachments in Salkam Cheruvu. During the proceedings, authorities informed the court that a joint survey by the Revenue and Irrigation departments is pending and that the Lake Protection Committee has been instructed to submit a comprehensive report, after which final notification of Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones would be issued.

They sought two months’ time, but the court questioned why no action had been taken for nearly two decades.

2014 map

Referring to records, the judge noted that a 2014 map indicated disputed constructions within the cheruvu area, while a 2012 satellite image showed grasslands and open land.

The court observed that illegal constructions had expanded significantly by 2026 and remarked that authorities appeared to act only after its April 13 order.

The matter has been adjourned to July 3 for further hearing.