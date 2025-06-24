Mumbai: The buzz around the much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 19 is at an all-time high! As Khatron Ke Khiladi got cancelled this year, fans have been eagerly missing their dose of reality TV drama. But there’s good news, Bigg Boss is arriving sooner than expected in 2025, and the excitement is through the roof.

Ditching its usual late September or early October launch pattern, this year Bigg Boss will reportedly hit the screens much earlier. If sources close to the development are to be believed, Bigg Boss 19 is all set to premiere on August 3. Yes, you read that right! The pre-production for the brand-new season is already in full swing.

Salman Khan Returns, Old Concepts To Make A Comeback

Superstar Salman Khan will once again return to host the show, and this time, the makers are planning to turn up the heat by bringing back popular elements from older seasons.

As per reports, a secret room will be introduced again, where nominated contestants will be kept while they get a chance to watch the rest of the housemates. Additionally, evictions this season will be decided only through audience voting, and not through tasks. Contestants will get the weekly ration only through tasks.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19 is also expected to be the longest season in the show’s history!

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List

While the official lineup will only be revealed close to the premiere, several names have already started doing the rounds on the internet. The potential contestants include:

Alisha Panwar Raj Kundra Dheeraj Dhoopar Krishna Shroff Flying Beast Munmun Dutta Kanika Mann Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid Daisy Shah Khushi Dubey Ram Kapoor Arishfa Khan Gautami Kapoor

It’s important to note that this list is not confirmed and is subject to change. As always, the final list of contestants will be revealed officially just about a week before the grand premiere.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.