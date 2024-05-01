Reused oil, bad water: Violations found at 4 Hyderabad eateries

Hyderabad: The Taskforce team of the Food Safety department, Telangana, on Tuesday, April 30, conducted inspections in Sarath City Capital Mall in Gachibowli, Hyderabad and identified violations in four eateries.

In a press release, the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana informed that these violations were identified at four eateries- Firefly Restaurant, Air Live, Taco Bell and Boiler Room Club and Kitchen.

At Firefly Restaurant, authorities said that hygiene and pests-related violations were found. Rs 9000 worth of water bottles were also seized for not possessing a valid BIS license of the manufacturer.

At Air Live, water bottles worth Rs 68,400 were seized on suspicion of being substandard (Very low TDS of 12 upon preliminary testing with a portable TDS meter).

“FSSAI rules mandate a minimum TDS of 75 mg/L for packaged drinking water. Action shall be taken based on lab reports,” the press release said.

At Taco Bell, the safety wing authorities said that lapses in record-keeping of re-use of oil were found.

“Identified that the re-used oil may exceed acceptable levels of TPC during high demand (weekends). show cause notice will be issued,” they said.

Also at Boiler Room Club and Kitchen, authorities said that food safety violations were found and a notice will be issued soon to the management.