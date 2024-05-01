Reused oil, bad water: Violations found at 4 Hyderabad eateries

Hyderabad: The Taskforce team of the Food Safety department, Telangana, on Tuesday, April 30, conducted inspections in Sarath City Capital Mall in Gachibowli, Hyderabad and identified violations in four eateries.
In a press release, the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana informed that these violations were identified at four eateries- Firefly Restaurant, Air Live, Taco Bell and Boiler Room Club and Kitchen.
- At Firefly Restaurant, authorities said that hygiene and pests-related violations were found. Rs 9000 worth of water bottles were also seized for not possessing a valid BIS license of the manufacturer.
- At Air Live, water bottles worth Rs 68,400 were seized on suspicion of being substandard (Very low TDS of 12 upon preliminary testing with a portable TDS meter).
“FSSAI rules mandate a minimum TDS of 75 mg/L for packaged drinking water. Action shall be taken based on lab reports,” the press release said.
- At Taco Bell, the safety wing authorities said that lapses in record-keeping of re-use of oil were found.
“Identified that the re-used oil may exceed acceptable levels of TPC during high demand (weekends). show cause notice will be issued,” they said.
- Also at Boiler Room Club and Kitchen, authorities said that food safety violations were found and a notice will be issued soon to the management.