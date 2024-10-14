Over 10M worshippers prayed at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah in 2024 so far

More than 10 million worshipers have so far performed prayers in Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the year 2024.

According to statistics released by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque, a total of 5,583,885 men and 4,726,247 women have prayed in Rawdah.

The statistics also indicated that the average waiting time before entering Rawdah was 20 minutes, with the number of visitors per day reaching up to 48,000, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The authority carries out awareness programs for visitors of the holy mosque in 11 languages.

These efforts reflect the authority’s commitment to facilitating worship at the Prophet’s Mosque and visits to Rawdah, as well as visits to the tombs of the Prophet (PBUH) and his two companions.

These initiatives align with the aspirations of the Kingdom’s leadership to enhance services for visitors and worshipers at the Prophet’s Mosque.

After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Rawdah.

In 2023, more than 280 million worshippers prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque.

In December 2023, Saudi’s ministry of Haj and Umrah announced once a year permit availability for visiting Rawdah in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

To visit Rawdah, a permit from the “Nusuk” or “Tawakkalna” application is required, provided the individual is not infected with the COVID-19 or has contact with someone infected.

Steps to obtain permit for praying at Rawdah