Bangladeshi man takes 8 sisters for Umrah, fulfills life-long dream

In a heartwarming gesture, Dr Md Mizanur Rahman, a Bangladeshi man recently fulfilled his life-long dream of taking his eight sisters to perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Expressing his joy, Rahman took to Facebook and shared photos of himself in ihram, the garment worn to perform Umrah by men, along with his sisters.

“The wish of performing Umrah together with my eight sisters is going to be fulfilled today. I’m at the airport on the way to Makkah. May Allah accept my gift for my sisters. Du’as requested,” he wrote.

Photo: DrMd Mizanur Rahman/Facebook

Social media users praised the man’s efforts after seeing widely circulated photos online, saying that “Parents who have raised their children to care for one another are blessed.”

“They’re so lucky to have a brother like that,” one of the user wrote.

Another wrote, “Need more men like these. These women are so lucky.”

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the holy cities of Makkah and can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from the Haj, which takes place once a year.