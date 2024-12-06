Bigg Boss 18: Which female contestant will exit show today?

Mumbai: The drama inside the Bigg Boss 18 house continues to escalate as another elimination looms over the contestants. Following last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, which saw no eliminations, all eyes are on the upcoming eviction. Only wildcard entrant Aditi Mistry exited in a midweek elimination during week 8.

Nominated Contestants for Week 9

This week, six contestants are on the chopping block:

Karan Veer Mehra

Digvijay Rathee

Sara Arfeen Khan

Kashish Kapoor

Chum Darang

Shilpa Shirodkar

Bigg Boss 18 Latest Voting Trends

While popular names like Vivian Dsena, Digvijay Rathee, and Karan Veer Mehra are leading the polls, the bottom two spots are occupied by Sara Arfeen Khan and Kashish Kapoor. According to insider voting trends, Sara Arfeen Khan is the most likely to be evicted this week.

Farah Khan Steps In as Bigg Boss 18 Host

Salman Khan will not be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes this time. Instead, filmmaker Farah Khan will step into his shoes, promising her unique brand of wit and tough love for the contestants. Reports suggest that the shoot for the much-anticipated episode is currently underway in Mumbai.

Will Sara Arfeen Khan’s journey end here, or will the Bigg Boss house witness yet another surprise twist? Fans will have to wait to find out.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.