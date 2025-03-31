Hyderabad builder fined Rs 4.2L for advertising unregistered project

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 4.2 lakh on a real estate developer for advertising the “Sanali Pinnacle” project without registering it with the authority and without securing necessary approvals from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The project, which includes two cellars and 17 upper floors, is situated in Shaikpet, Hyderabad.

The penalty was a result of violations of Sections 3 and 4 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

Mohammed Mushtaq, the landowner, along with other complainants, had entered into a development agreement with the respondent company on April 30, 2021, with the condition that construction would only commence after obtaining the required permissions.

However, even after three years, such approvals were not obtained, and excavation work reportedly began at the site without GHMC’s approval.

Despite the lack of approvals and registration, the developer proceeded to market the “Sanali Pinnacle” project, which was described on the company’s website as comprising 40 “uber-luxurious” units.

The project was also advertised on real estate platforms, Google, and through site hoardings with slogans like “Sanali Coming Soon…” and “Exquisitely crafted residences for exceptional 40”.

Also Read TGRERA rejects lake claim in Narsingi, denies building permit revocation plea

Builder’s defense

In its defense, the company argued that the online material should not be considered an advertisement under the law; however, TGRERA determined that the content met the definition of “advertisement” under Section 2(b) of the Act.

TGRERA has directed the builder to pay the penalty within 60 days to the TGRERA fund through a specified HDFC bank account.

The authority has also instructed the company to register the project immediately and to cease all marketing and sales activities until registration is secured.

Failure to comply with the order may result in further penalties under Section 63 of the Act. The promoter is prohibited from booking, selling, or offering any units for sale in the “Sanali Pinnacle” project until registration is obtained