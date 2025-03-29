TGRERA rejects lake claim in Narsingi, denies building permit revocation plea

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has ruled that the construction permits granted to Phoenix Global Space Private Limited for building multi-story structures in survey numbers 272/P, 273/P, and 274/P in Pappalaguda, Rangareddy district, cannot be revoked.

The decision was announced on Thursday after a detailed review of the claims made by the complainant, Lubna Sarwath, who alleged that the area contains Narsingi Cheruvu-2.

Complainant’s Allegations

Lubna Sarwath, a resident of Puppalaguda, filed a complaint with RERA claiming that Narsingi Cheruvu-2 exists within the specified survey numbers and requested the cancellation of construction permits.

The complainant cited government records, Survey of India topographic sheets, and satellite images as evidence of the lake’s presence.

Additionally, Sarwath mentioned that petitions had been filed with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai seeking restoration of the lake.

Investigation and findings

RERA referred to findings from a joint committee appointed by the NGT, which had conducted a field inspection in 2022.

The committee concluded that there is no lake in survey numbers 272, 273, and 276. It reported that these lands were previously used for rice cultivation but were left vacant due to urbanization. The committee submitted its findings to the NGT on August 18, 2022.

RERA also highlighted that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department had earlier issued permissions for developing IT parks and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in survey numbers 271 to 274.

The Revenue department and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) records further stated that there is no lake in these survey numbers and classified them as patta lands (private ownership lands).

Phoenix Global Space Private Limited had transferred its construction responsibilities for the multi-story building project to Sumadhura Construction Private Limited through an agreement.

Despite complaints and petitions filed with various authorities, RERA stated that there is no legal basis to revoke the construction permits.

RERA’s decision

In its ruling, RERA emphasized that all investigations and official records indicate the absence of Narsingi Cheruvu-2 within the specified survey numbers.

Therefore, it concluded that the construction permits granted for developing multi-story buildings in Pappalaguda cannot be canceled.