TGRERA fines Gajularamaram builder Rs 4.5L over defects in flats

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) ruled against the builder of the Padmasreekar Icon project in Gajularamaram, Medchal-Malkajgiri, following complaints by flat owners, including Rach Naveen Kumar. In its March 1 order, TGRERA directed the builder to pay a penalty of Rs 4.5 lakh and rectify defects in the flats within 60 days.

The complaints centered on the builder’s failure to deliver promised amenities such as a play area, gym, and multi-purpose hall, which were advertised but not provided.

Additionally, essential services like a Manjeera water connection were not made available despite commitments.

Flat owners had paid Rs 3 lakh each for amenities and were informed they would need to contribute Rs 5,000–Rs 10,000 for the water connection. However, the builder later denied this obligation.

In response, the builder claimed that buyers were fully aware of the agreement terms at the time of purchase. After reviewing evidence, TGRERA found the builder in violation of contractual obligations and ordered corrective action.