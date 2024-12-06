US consulate in Hyderabad gears up for ‘Super Saturday’ visa marathon

Hyderabad: In an attempt to reduce wait times, the US embassy in New Delhi and the consulates in Hyderabad and other cities decided to conduct in-person visa interviews on Saturdays too.

As part of the US Mission’s initiative, the Consulates in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi will deploy maximum resources on this ‘Super Saturday’ to conduct a record number of visa interviews.

This special Saturday scheduled for Friday, December 9 is part of a broader effort to reduce wait times for first-time visa applicants and address the growing demand for travel to the US.

Mark McGovern, Consul General at the US Embassy in New Delhi stated “We’ve already processed over one million visas across India this year, and we’re excited to host the fourth ‘Super Saturday’.

US visa interview wait times at US consulate in Hyderabad

Currently, the visa appointment wait times at embassies and consulates in Hyderabad and other cities are as follows

Hyderabad

Visa type Appointment wait time (calendar days) Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors 8 Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers 63 Interview Required Crew and Transit 1 Interview Required Visitors 453

Delhi

Visa type Appointment wait time (calendar days) Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors 31 Interview Required Crew and Transit 46 Interview Required Visitors 435 Interview Waiver Crew and Transit 2 Interview Waiver Visitors 3

Mumbai

Visa type Appointment wait time (calendar days) Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors 57 Interview Required Crew and Transit 36 Interview Required Visitors 430

Real-time visa appointment wait time at the US embassy and consulates in India including Hyderabad can be viewed on the official website of the US Department of State (click here).

Earlier, the US Consulate in Hyderabad invited applications for full-time jobs. The consulate is currently seeking applicants for the roles of Consular Fraud Prevention Unit Investigator and Political Assistant.

The selected candidates for the Consular Fraud Prevention Unit Investigator position will receive an attractive annual salary of Rs 1,193,513, while those appointed as Political Assistants will earn Rs 1,479,291 per annum.