US Consulate in Hyderabad hiring for full-time jobs

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad has invited applications for full-time jobs. The consulate is currently seeking applicants for the roles of Consular Fraud Prevention Unit Investigator and Political Assistant.

Both positions require 40 hours of work per week.

Eligibility criteria for jobs at US Consulate in Hyderabad

To be eligible for the role of Consular Fraud Prevention Unit Investigator, candidates must have completed two years of college or university studies. For the Political Assistant position, candidates must hold a university degree in political science, economics, journalism, communications, or business.

For both positions, candidates should have English proficiency at level IV. Additionally, for the Consular Fraud Prevention Unit Investigator position, candidates must be proficient in either Telugu or Hindi, whereas for the Political Assistant role, candidates need to have Telugu proficiency at Level III.

For the Consular Fraud Prevention Unit Investigator role, candidates must possess strong interpersonal skills, interviewing abilities, quantitative skills, and expertise in Microsoft Office products. For the Political Assistant position, candidates should have excellent interpersonal, social, organizational, and writing skills. Experience in database management and the compilation and analysis of data sets is also beneficial.

For both jobs at the US Consulate in Hyderabad, all applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security clearances before final selection.

Salary, benefits

The selected candidates for the Consular Fraud Prevention Unit Investigator position will receive an attractive annual salary of Rs 1,193,513, while those appointed as Political Assistants will earn Rs 1,479,291 per annum.

Interested candidates must submit the following documents as part of their application:

Residency Permit (if applicable) Work Permit (if applicable) University Degree (if applicable) University Transcript (if applicable) Language Scores (if applicable) Driver’s License (if applicable) Certificate (if applicable) Professional License (if applicable) Resume/CV (if applicable)

For more details and to apply, visit the official website of the US Consulate in Hyderabad.

For more details and to apply, visit the official website of the US Consulate in Hyderabad (click here).