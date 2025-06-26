GST raids at Kannappa actor Manchu Vishnu’s offices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Offices belonging to Telugu actor and producer Manchu Vishnu in Hyderabad were raided by GST officials on Wednesday, June 25, amid ongoing promotions for his upcoming mythological action drama, “Kannappa,” which is set for release on June 27.

The raids were carried out at Vishnu’s offices in Madhapur and Kavuri Hills by teams from the GST Intelligence department.

Officials are reportedly investigating suspected discrepancies in GST payments and other tax-related matters associated with the high-budget film “Kannappa”. Reports stated that the authorities are scrutinising financial records, including the film’s budget details and business transactions, to determine whether all required taxes have been duly paid.

Manchu Vishnu, who was busy with promotional activities for “Kannappa” at the time, stated that he was unaware of the raids until notified by the media. Responding to questions, Vishnu emphasised his commitment to transparency and cooperation with the authorities, asserting that there was nothing to hide.

He remarked, “If raids are being conducted, it’s good. There’s nothing to conceal. Only through these checks will everyone know where we have taken loans from”.

The GST raids have drawn attention due to their timing, coming just days before the film’s scheduled release.

“Kannappa,” directed by Mukesh Kumar and featuring a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, and Kajal Aggarwal, is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

The outcome of the GST investigation is awaited, with no official statement yet from the authorities regarding the findings or any further action.