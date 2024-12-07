Video: Customer finds medicine strap in biryani at restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A shocking incident at a popular restaurant on RTC Crossroads in the city has raised serious concerns about food safety in the city. A customer dining at the restaurant discovered a medicine strap in his biryani, leaving them alarmed and disgusted.

The customer noticed the medicine strap while eating and recorded a video to document the issue.

When they confronted the restaurant management, instead of resolving the matter, the staff reportedly blamed the customer. The video quickly went viral on social media, sparking anger among food lovers and netizens.

HYDERABAD FOLKS ..



Monna cigarette in Biryani

Ivaala tablet in Biryani



Inni vachina, enni news lu vinna … ela tintunnaru aa biryani meeru ?



pic.twitter.com/5W32lY0krV — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) December 6, 2024

Hyderabad, famous worldwide for its biryani, is a hotspot for food enthusiasts. However, incidents like this are tarnishing its reputation. Despite regular inspections by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and food safety officials, negligence in food preparation continues to be reported.

The customer has filed a formal complaint with GHMC Food Safety officials, urging them to take strict action against the restaurant.

Residents are growing increasingly dissatisfied and are demanding harsher penalties for establishments failing to maintain hygiene standards.