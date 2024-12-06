Most unexpected collab of 2024: Sunn Mere Dil X Tere Bin [Video]

Islamabad: Geo TV’s popular drama Sunn Mere Dil, starring Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali, continues to capture viewers’ attention despite mixed reviews. While the show has successfully drawn eyeballs due to its star-studded cast, it has also faced criticism for its slow-paced storytelling and emotionally heavy narrative.

Wahaj Ali’s portrayal of Bilal Abdullah, a character engulfed in sadness since the first episode, has been a central theme. However, the latest episode offered fans an unexpected surprise that had them reminiscing about Wahaj’s previous drama Tere Bin.

A Nostalgic Throwback to Tere Bin

In Tere Bin, which skyrocketed Wahaj Ali to stardom, Sabeena Farooq played the iconic antagonist Haya. One of her most memorable moments was her dramatic dance at the wedding of Meerab (Yumna Zaidi) and Murtasim (Wahaj Ali). The scene remains etched in fans’ memories, often revisited on social media.

In the episode 19, Sunn Mere Dil paid a quirky homage to that unforgettable sequence. At Sadaf’s (Maya Ali) wedding to Ammar, Bilal Abdullah (Wahaj Ali) channeled his inner Haya, performing her signature steps from Tere Bin. The unexpected parallel left fans in splits.

A fan made collab video of the moment has gone viral online. Some even humorously dubbed the scene as “the most unexpected crossover of 2024.” Even Sabeena Farooq joined the fun, reacting to the video on Instagram with a comment that read, “Hahahahahahahahaha we’ve come full circle.”

8 crore gawaya maine kuch bhi na paya maine…. https://t.co/LhDDaPBbND — 𝑲𝒓𝒊𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒊𝒊𝒊𝒊🌼 (@aayateishq) December 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Sunn Mere Dil has aired 19 episodes so far, with viewers eager to see how Bilal Abdullah copes with his heartbreak. Meanwhile, Tere Bin fans have another reason to celebrate as the show’s highly anticipated sequel is reportedly in the works.