Praying at Rawdah in Madinah: Nusuk platform offers new booking options

The Nusuk platform, managed by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, has introduced two additional methods for booking and praying at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

This improves ease of access and convenience for pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Key features of the new booking options

1. Instant booking

Allows pilgrims to book multiple visits to Rawdah throughout the year.

Only available when near the Prophet’s Mosque and within its capacity limits.

2. Waitlist

Enables visitors to register if slots are unavailable.

Pilgrims receive notifications when a slot becomes available, allowing them to confirm their reservation.

This follows the announcement made by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah in December 2023, allowing a once-a-year permit for visiting Rawdah.

Also Read Madinah: Visit to Rawdah limited to once a year for 10 minutes

Benefits of the Nusuk platform

Permit management

Enables pilgrims to request permits for Umrah, visits, and prayers at the Two Holy Mosques.

Complies with capacity regulations to ensure a safe and spiritual environment.

Health status verification

Integrates with the Tawakkalna app to verify the health status of permit applicants.

Seamless visa and scheduling services

Offers streamlined procedures for international pilgrims to obtain visas.

Allows scheduling for Umrah and visits to the Prophet’s Mosque.

Accessibility of the Nusuk application

Available for download on App Store and Google Play.

Offers 24/7 electronic booking for Umrah packages and visitation programs.