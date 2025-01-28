Praying at Rawdah in Madinah: Nusuk platform offers new booking options

This improves ease of access and convenience for pilgrims.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th January 2025 5:51 am IST
Praying at Rawdah in Madinah: Nusuk platform offers new booking options
Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa in Madinah

The Nusuk platform, managed by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, has introduced two additional methods for booking and praying at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

This improves ease of access and convenience for pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Multiple visits to Rawdah in Madinah allowed annually, conditions apply

Key features of the new booking options

1. Instant booking

  • Allows pilgrims to book multiple visits to Rawdah throughout the year.
  • Only available when near the Prophet’s Mosque and within its capacity limits.

2. Waitlist

  • Enables visitors to register if slots are unavailable.
  • Pilgrims receive notifications when a slot becomes available, allowing them to confirm their reservation.

This follows the announcement made by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah in December 2023, allowing a once-a-year permit for visiting Rawdah.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=
Also Read
Madinah: Visit to Rawdah limited to once a year for 10 minutes

Benefits of the Nusuk platform

Permit management

  • Enables pilgrims to request permits for Umrah, visits, and prayers at the Two Holy Mosques.
  • Complies with capacity regulations to ensure a safe and spiritual environment.

Health status verification

  • Integrates with the Tawakkalna app to verify the health status of permit applicants.

Seamless visa and scheduling services

  • Offers streamlined procedures for international pilgrims to obtain visas.
  • Allows scheduling for Umrah and visits to the Prophet’s Mosque.

Accessibility of the Nusuk application

  • Offers 24/7 electronic booking for Umrah packages and visitation programs.
  • Facilitates a smooth experience with user-friendly features.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th January 2025 5:51 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button