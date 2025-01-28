Praying at Rawdah in Madinah: Nusuk platform offers new booking options

The Nusuk platform, managed by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, has introduced two additional methods for booking and praying at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.
This improves ease of access and convenience for pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Key features of the new booking options
1. Instant booking
- Allows pilgrims to book multiple visits to Rawdah throughout the year.
- Only available when near the Prophet’s Mosque and within its capacity limits.
2. Waitlist
- Enables visitors to register if slots are unavailable.
- Pilgrims receive notifications when a slot becomes available, allowing them to confirm their reservation.
This follows the announcement made by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah in December 2023, allowing a once-a-year permit for visiting Rawdah.
Benefits of the Nusuk platform
Permit management
- Enables pilgrims to request permits for Umrah, visits, and prayers at the Two Holy Mosques.
- Complies with capacity regulations to ensure a safe and spiritual environment.
Health status verification
- Integrates with the Tawakkalna app to verify the health status of permit applicants.
Seamless visa and scheduling services
- Offers streamlined procedures for international pilgrims to obtain visas.
- Allows scheduling for Umrah and visits to the Prophet’s Mosque.
Accessibility of the Nusuk application
- Available for download on App Store and Google Play.
- Offers 24/7 electronic booking for Umrah packages and visitation programs.
- Facilitates a smooth experience with user-friendly features.